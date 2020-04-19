Mom Raises $56,000 For Charity Selling Face Masks With Penises On Them

Last week, Mindy Vincent of Salt Lake City, Utah went to the store wearing one of her custom-made face masks.

This particular mask, was designed with hundreds of tiny penises, to help remind strangers, according to Vincent to keep their space. She wrote in a post on Facebook, "When someone tells me my mask has penises on it, I will kindly let them know this is how I determine they are too close, kindly back the f - - k up."

Strangers flooded her Facebook page asking for their own custom mask, and so far, Vincent has sold 5,400 garments, with all of the proceeds going to charity. So far, she has raised d $56,000 for Utah Harm Reduction Coalition, a syringe exchange non-profit. Vincent said, "“It’s great to see so many people supporting our cause… it will help so many people.”

Vincent didn't initially plan to make and sell the masks, but has enough materials for 19,000. The masks are being sold for $20, and are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Via NY Post