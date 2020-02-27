Mom Recreates Ten-Year-Old Daughter’s Portrait For Selfie

A mother on Reddit was proud of her daughter's artwork, and wanted to share the piece with the world.

The picture was of her, drawn in watercolor by her ten-year-old daughter. And along with posting the picture online for the world to see, user 10fletcher decided to recreate the look herself, including the undereye bags, dramatic black lashes, funny-looking eyebrows, and three lines of teeth.

Her daughter actually drew the picture about ten years ago, and was pretty amused she found out it was posted online. She said, "[There was> the usual eye roll at first, but she did get a good laugh and took a screenshot of Reddit to share with her friends. They all pretty much expect this sort of nonsense from me.”

Via Bored Panda