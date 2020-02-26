Mom’s Thong Accidentally Clings To Son’s Pant Leg All Day At School

When Heather Nicholson picked up her son Hunter from school, he said he had something funny to tell her.

We’re guessing she had no idea what to do or say when Hunter proceeded to pull one of her thong’s from his backpack.

Apparently, it stuck to the insider of Hunter’s pant leg due to static cling, and he only discovered it when he made it to music class. Nicholson wrote in a post on Facebook, “He said he panicked and just shoved it back up there and left it all day because he thought I would want it back!. Then he said he kept pretending to tie his shoe all day to shove them back up his pant leg.”

Nicholson was able to laugh off the entire situation though (we’re not sure about poor Hunter), and even started a Facebook group for those who have also been affected by static cling.

Via Fox News