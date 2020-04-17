Mom Wears Buzz Lightyear Mask To Store To Protect Against Coronavirus

Soon, we'll all be required to wear masks whenever we head out to essential businesses.

Kelly Hogan Painter is taking these requirements seriously, and made sure to wear a mask for a recent trip to the grocery store. Painter didn't just don any ol' mask, though.

On a bet from her husband, Painter wore a Buzz Lightyear mask, supplied by her kids, to the grocery store. It even has sounds, and a button that closes the plastic face guard! Painter said in a video posted to Facebook, "So when your husband bets you… Well, first, he tells you that you can’t go to the store without a mask, and then, you tell him that it was recommended and not necessary, and then, he tells you you can’t go get food for your kids because we have no masks in the house — so you supply the mask."

Woman wears Buzz Lightyear helmet to shop at grocery store pic.twitter.com/QpoYGtWM01 — azcentral (@azcentral) April 15, 2020

To the grocery store, and beyond!

Via Momtastic