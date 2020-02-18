Mother's Fake Tan Spreads All Over Baby's Face After Breastfeeding

Word of advice to all mothers out there: Make sure your fake tan is securely applied and dry before breastfeeding your baby.

Young mother Keziah Jozefiak didn't wait long enough after applying fake tan to breastfeed her five-month old son Raf who woke up from a nap hungry. Unfortunately, her tan wasn't dry, and Raf ended up looking exactly like Homer Simpson.

someone please remind me to wash my tan off before feeding raf please -- pic.twitter.com/6ggDxwu7RQ — k-- (@kozefiaak) February 14, 2020

Jozefiak told The Sun, "When I looked down at Raf I just burst out laughing. I couldn’t believe the tan had left his mouth looking like Homer. Raf was asleep so I thought I could squeeze in some tanning time but he woke up starving mid-tan."

Thanksfully, Raf's tan washed off, and he seemed amused by the entire situation. Still, Jozefiak isn't taking any chances any further. She said it was “the first and definitely last time I feed him with my tan still on. It hadn’t actually occurred to me that the tan could transfer onto him. I took a picture and sent it to my girlfriends and they were all laughing as well. Everyone is finding it hilarious and my mum rang me in tears she found it so funny."

Via Fox News