More Americans Went To The Library In 2019 Than Movies

Americans appear to be reading more than ever.

A survey revealed that last year, Americans went to libraries more often than movie theaters. On average, Americans took a trip to the library 10.5 times, more than any other leisure activity.

People aged between 18 to 29 visited libraries much more than the other groups, which, according to Gallup, says this is probably because people in college frequent the library to study. The poll also found that people between the ages 18 to 29 also visit casinos the most.

