Morgan Freeman Is The Celebrity People Most Want To See As President

An argument can be made that in 2016, America voted in their first "purely celebrity" president.

This, according to The Daily Show and the website YouGov, who set out to decide which celebrity the American people would likely vote in as the next president.

Volunteers who responded to the survey were given the names of two randomized public figures in a series of head-to-head matchups, and asked which they would rather make president of the United States.

The survey found that the American public...wants Morgan Freeman as their next President of the United States of America.

As far as the celebrities people would LEAST like to see as president, Caitlyn Jenner received the fewest votes in favor, followed by Kim Kardashian, rapper Lil Nas X, political commentator S.E. Cupp, Kanye West, Omarosa from The Apprentice, Dennis Rodman, rapper Meek Mill, Kris Jenner, and Chance the Rapper.

Via YouGov