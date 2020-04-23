Survey Finds Most Americans Think You're "Officially Old" At 57

April 23, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Senior Woman, Cane, Walking Cane, Hands, Chair

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It's been decided.  You're officially old when you turn 57.

Well, this according to a survey from 2,000 Americans, which also examined what the volunteers were most worried about as they aged, and found "overall health" the top concern.

Respondents were also most worried about not being able to take care of themselves, being viewed as "old," and having financial security as they age.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
survey
Americans
age
old
elderly
57
Old People
OnePoll
research