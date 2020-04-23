Survey Finds Most Americans Think You're "Officially Old" At 57

It's been decided. You're officially old when you turn 57.

Well, this according to a survey from 2,000 Americans, which also examined what the volunteers were most worried about as they aged, and found "overall health" the top concern.

Respondents were also most worried about not being able to take care of themselves, being viewed as "old," and having financial security as they age.

Via NY Post