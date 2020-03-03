Mother Dances With 2-Year-Old Son Just In Case His Wedding Day Never Comes

Maddox Duran was born with spina bifida, and in his short two years of life has already had 17 surgeries.

Currently, Maddox has a cyst on his back that his causing his mother Samantha the greatest deal of worry. Samantha wrote on Facebook, "Last April, we got the worst news of our life and it's been nothing but a roller coaster of emotions since then. We were told that the cyst Maddox has on his spine could herniate his brain stem and ultimately take his life. I've updated recently that we are currently in limbo. However, a flood of emotions has taken over my mind and body since last April."

One of the things that concerned Samantha most was not being able to dance with Maddox on his wedding day, so she wanted to make sure she shared that special moment with him no matter what. She continued in her post, " One of the thoughts that I had was that I might never get to have my Mother-Son dance with my special guy at his wedding because we're not sure if that day will come. So I bought a dress. Maddox got a little suit - complete with vest and bow tie, of course - and we did it. We had our dance. I will remember these 2 minutes for the rest of my life. "

Duran told Good Morning America that Maddox is "hard not to fall in love with." She described him as nosy and sweet saying,"he loves to cuddle and steal your sunglasses. He's the cutest thing."

Unfortunately, the Durans have already started preparing for the worst. After his last surgery, Maddox's doctor said that the surgery, one he's had multiple times, would be more difficult going forward. Samantha said that Maddox's next one would be the last, and the Durans have alreadymade his funeral arrangements already so they won't have to if the time comes.

Via Good Morning America