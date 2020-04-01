Wild Mountain Goats Take Over Welsh Town During Coronavirus Lockdown

Though the Coronavirus has stopped most of the residents of Llandudno in north Wales from venturing into their town, it hasn't stopped the mountain goats.

Just days after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced new legistration to limit "social movement" and people walking about in public, the horde of Great Orme Kashmiri goats arrived, comfortable enough to walk the streets because so few people are out and about.

Mountain goats have taken over this locked down town -- pic.twitter.com/aamNDixI5c — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 31, 2020

Hotel owner Mark Richards told CNN,"They sometimes come to the foot of the Great Orme in March but this year they are all wandering the streets in town as there are no cars or people. They are becoming more and more confident with no people," adding that it saves him cutting the hedge.

Via CNN