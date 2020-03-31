Mural Of "Tiger King" Joe Exotic Arrives In Dallas' Design District
March 31, 2020
Joe Exotic has ties to North Texas, having graduated from Pilot Point High School in 1982.
Now, the Tiger King is back in Dallas, thanks to a mural from Driensky Drawings.
The piece is located in the Design District, in case you want to snag a pic with Joe Exotic himself!
Joe Exotic makes an appearance in Dallas! @carterindallas and I stumbled upon a group of artists who are making an image of the #TigerKing part of an interactive mural project that'll launch in a few weeks. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/aQgU8D35YM— D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) March 30, 2020
‘Hey Tiger’ — new commission by @driensky_drawings for @lm_artndesign + #DDPlayground. Mural in progress.... . . #joeexotic #tigerking #drienskydrawings #exploredinary #---- #dallas #netflix #netflixoriginal