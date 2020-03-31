Mural Of "Tiger King" Joe Exotic Arrives In Dallas' Design District

March 31, 2020
Joe Exotic has ties to North Texas, having graduated from Pilot Point High School in 1982.

Now, the Tiger King is back in Dallas, thanks to a mural from Driensky Drawings.

The piece is located in the Design District, in case you want to snag a pic with Joe Exotic himself!

‘Hey Tiger’ — new commission by @driensky_drawings for @lm_artndesign + #DDPlayground. Mural in progress.... . . #joeexotic #tigerking #drienskydrawings #exploredinary #---- #dallas #netflix #netflixoriginal

A post shared by Daniel Driensky (@driensky_drawings) on

