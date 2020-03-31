Mural Of "Tiger King" Joe Exotic Arrives In Dallas' Design District

Joe Exotic has ties to North Texas, having graduated from Pilot Point High School in 1982.

Now, the Tiger King is back in Dallas, thanks to a mural from Driensky Drawings.

Video of &#039;Tiger King&#039; zoo owner &#039;Joe Exotic&#039; makes appearance in Dallas&#039; design district

The piece is located in the Design District, in case you want to snag a pic with Joe Exotic himself!