Naked Man Arrested After Getting Into A Fight With Security Guards At Drive-In Theater

A naked man was arrested Sunday in Ohio after he got into a fight at a drive-in movie theater.

According to the police, 28-year-old Ronald Sito took off his clothes and became "belligerent" during a concert at the Starlight Drive-In. Sito was asked to leave the premises, and wound up punching three people. Police arrived at the scene, and Sito became more belligerent and aggressive, and proceeded to resist arrest.

Naked man arrested for fighting with security guards at Pennsylvania drive-in, police say https://t.co/0pxKrj1kaU — WPXI (@WPXI) July 30, 2020

Sito was eventually taken into custody, and transferred to a hospital for further evaluation.

Possible charges are pending.

Via WPXI