Naked, Bloody Man Robs Home After Claiming To Have Taken Mushrooms With Jesus

John Stefanopoulos of Owensboro, Kentucky was recently arrested after burglarizing a home.

Police received calls about a man walking through a local neighborhood trying to hit vehicles with his hand. Stefanopoulos, 41, was found outside of a local home completely naked, and covered in blood and mud. Stefanopoulos ran towards one of the approaching officers, and was subsequently tasered and apprehended.

Homeowners say they found Stefanopoulos, who they had never seen before prior, in their home “vandalizing items in their hallway." Police found the front door of the home was broken, a hole in the drywall, and blood smeared on walls in multiple rooms, on windows, and on floors.

After being read his rights, Stefanopoulos told police that he took “mushrooms with Jesus and that they were playing a virtual reality game together." He also was adamant that the arresting officers were not real, and also part of his virtual reality game.

Stefanopoulos was charged with first-degree indecent exposure, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

Via Lexington Herald-Leader