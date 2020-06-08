Florida Woman Arrested After Walking Around Busy Intersection Wearing Nothing But Sneakers

Police in Ocala, Florida were called Monday morning to the intersection at E. Fort King Street and S.E. 12th Terrace.

There, they found 33-year-old Irma Delarosa, who was trying to cross over State Road 40, and walking near the busy intersection. Delarosa was easy to spot, however, as she was wearing nothing but sneakers. Officers spotted her walking naked through a residential area. A caller reported that Delarosa was naked when she walked in between two nearby churches.

Naked woman clad only in sneakers nabbed at busy Ocala intersection. Read our story: https://t.co/RApprsoSvP #Ocala #OcalaNews — Ocala-News.com (@Ocala_News) June 5, 2020

Delarosa told officers she was just trying to "cool off," and felt "fine." Officers noted that she “was able to have a coherent conversation and did not appear to be impaired." She was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with exposure of sexual organs. She was released Tuesday night on her own recognizance and is due in court next month.

Via Ocala News