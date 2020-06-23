NASCAR Drivers Show Support For Bubba Wallace Ahead Of Race At Talladega

Over the weekend, a noose was found hanging in the garage of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only black full-time driver.

Ahead of the race on Monday, all of the other drivers and pit crews competing in the GEICO 500 marched with Wallace in solidarity down the track's pit row. The drivers and crews pushed Wallace's No. 43 car down the track moments before the race began.

Though Wallace held the lead at one point, he ended up coming in 14th in the race, but still relished in the moment. Wallace greeted fans along the fence, apologixing for not wearing a mask saying, ""I wanted to show whoever it was: You are not going to take away my smile.''

Wallace said in his post-race interview, "This sport is changing. The prerace deal was probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to witness in my life. From all the supporters, from drivers to crew members, everybody here, the badass fan base, thank you guys for coming out. This is truly incredible, and I'm glad to be a part of this sport."

Via ESPN