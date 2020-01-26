NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

January 26, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Kobe Bryant, Pose, Office, Smile, 2020

(Photo by Harrison Hill, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was among those confirmed to have passed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas earlier this morning.

He was 41.

Bryant was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out, and though emergency personnel responded, nobody on board survived.

He is survived by survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters -- Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

Via TMZ

