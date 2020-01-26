NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash
January 26, 2020
NBA legend Kobe Bryant was among those confirmed to have passed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas earlier this morning.
He was 41.
BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/zmzFezbfal— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 26, 2020
Bryant was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out, and though emergency personnel responded, nobody on board survived.
He is survived by survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters -- Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.
Via TMZ