NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was among those confirmed to have passed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas earlier this morning.

He was 41.

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/zmzFezbfal — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 26, 2020

Bryant was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out, and though emergency personnel responded, nobody on board survived.

He is survived by survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters -- Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

Via TMZ