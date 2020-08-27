NBA Season In Jeopardy Following Teams' Boycott Of Wisconsin Shooting

August 27, 2020
The 2019-2020 NBA season might be over.

The Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court against the Orlando Magic for their playoff game in response to the shooting of Kenosha, Wisconsin man Jacob Blake.  Milwaukee is located about 40 miles north of Kenosha.  The Bucks' boycott triggered a wave or similar action from the rest of the NBA, with all three of the games scheduled for Wednesday being called off after players refused to take the court.  

Eventually, the players gathered for a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the future of the season, when Lakers' star Lebron James and the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard indicated that they are in favor of boycotting the rest of the season.  

There was no indication from any of the other teams about what their stances were, though players reportedly are calling on team owners to help them in their fight to combat the social injustices enveloping the country.  There was also no official vote from the league about potentially boycotting the season.  

Bucks players Sterling Brown and George Hill read a prepared statement that said, "We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable."

Via NY Post

