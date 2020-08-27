NBA Season In Jeopardy Following Teams' Boycott Of Wisconsin Shooting

The 2019-2020 NBA season might be over.

The Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court against the Orlando Magic for their playoff game in response to the shooting of Kenosha, Wisconsin man Jacob Blake. Milwaukee is located about 40 miles north of Kenosha. The Bucks' boycott triggered a wave or similar action from the rest of the NBA, with all three of the games scheduled for Wednesday being called off after players refused to take the court.

The Bucks are sitting out Game 5 to protest police brutality.



Jacob Blake, a Black man from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot seven times in the back by the police. The police did this in front of his children.



Kenosha is 35 miles from the Bucks' arena. pic.twitter.com/WXDjeGCutO — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 26, 2020

Eventually, the players gathered for a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the future of the season, when Lakers' star Lebron James and the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard indicated that they are in favor of boycotting the rest of the season.

The NBA players' meeting reportedly ended "ugly" with uncertainty about what will happen Thursday, per @davidaldridgedc



LeBron James said he wants owners to be more involved and take action before leaving meeting with Lakers and Clippers players, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/uWJJdeP6do — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 27, 2020

There was no indication from any of the other teams about what their stances were, though players reportedly are calling on team owners to help them in their fight to combat the social injustices enveloping the country. There was also no official vote from the league about potentially boycotting the season.

Bucks players Sterling Brown and George Hill read a prepared statement that said, "We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable."

Sterling Brown and George Hill read a prepared statement from Milwaukee Bucks players after they decided to boycott playoff game to protest shooting of Jacob Blake. https://t.co/azTJO3IxPt pic.twitter.com/6yTTmz3Efo — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2020

