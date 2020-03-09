NBA Star And Dallas Native Myles Turner Befriends Bullied Plano Girl Battling Cancer

A'Myah Moon is a sixth grader from Plano who was a recent target of bullying by her classmates.

A'Myah is battling a rare form of cancer, and lost her hair due to chemotherapy. Her family described it as a "humiliating prank by one of her classmates," where they snatched her wig off her head.

Myles Turner plays for the NBA's Indiana Pacers, and is a native to North Texas, having gone to Euless Trinity. He heard about A'Myah's story, and since the Pacers were soon to play a game in Dallas, wanted to set up a meeting. Before the game against the Mavs, Turner met with A'Myah and her family, and made sure to let her know he was bullied as a kid as well. He told her, "Believe it or not, I know I’m tall now, and I do other stuff but when I was a kid, I used to get bullied a lot. You can always be kind to people. No matter what people are doing to you, don’t ever let that affect how you are as a person."

A'Myah has received a ton of attention after her story got out, and her mother Syreeta Smith says the attention, thankfully, has mostly been positive. She said, "I just hope it helps to show love to other people and kindness. Whether people are sick or not because you never know at the end of the day."

Myles Turner is spending some time with 11-year old A’Myah Moon before the game. A’Myah is battling cancer and bullying. Myles is doing his part to make a positive impact both in Indianapolis and Dallas. https://t.co/yQoNoUkO7t pic.twitter.com/zCj6KIB7cY — Jeremiah Johnson (@JJFSINDIANA) March 8, 2020

Via WFAA