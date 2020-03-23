Neil Diamond Reworks "Sweet Caroline" Lyrics To Encourage You To Wash Your Hands

Neil Diamond wanted to impart how important it is to thoroughly wash your hands in order to cease the spread of the Coronavirus.

And in a way only Neil Diamond can, the 79-year-old reworked the lyrics of his classic "Sweet Caroline" to encourage you to wash your hands, and to "don't" touch him, as he won't touch you!

Stay safe out there! “Hands... washing hands..” -- pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

Earlier, Diamond also tweeted his appreciation for appreciation for health care workers, grocery store employees, delivery drivers and other essential workers on the front line of the coronavirus, writing "We applaud you!"

Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, food service and utility workers, delivery drivers and everyone out there who is on the frontlines to keep everyone safe. We applaud you!!! -------------------------------- #solidarityat8 #saferathome pic.twitter.com/g8COCSOiYA — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

Via CNN