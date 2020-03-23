Neil Diamond Reworks "Sweet Caroline" Lyrics To Encourage You To Wash Your Hands

March 23, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Neil Diamond, Performing, The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2016

(Photo by Stephen Smith)

Neil Diamond wanted to impart how important it is to thoroughly wash your hands in order to cease the spread of the Coronavirus.

And in a way only Neil Diamond can, the 79-year-old reworked the lyrics of his classic "Sweet Caroline" to encourage you to wash your hands, and to "don't" touch him, as he won't touch you!

Earlier, Diamond also tweeted his appreciation for appreciation for health care workers, grocery store employees, delivery drivers and other essential workers on the front line of the coronavirus, writing "We applaud you!"

Via CNN

