Nevada Brothels Requiring Customers To Wear Masks And Take Temperature Before Entering

Brothels in Nevada are taking major measures to make sure both customers and employees are safe amidst the growing concern over the Coronavirus.

While some have ceased operations for the time being, more than half of brothels in Nevada have remained open, though one manager has rerquired that ALL customers wear masks when they walk into the building, and even during the "act." Apparently, the workers are not requried to wear masks during the act.

Another manager said an enormous bottle of hand sanitizer sits on the bar, and Clorox wipes are used on doorknobs, bathroom counters, and "other" surfaces.

Nevada Brothel Demands Masked Sex During Coronavirus Scare https://t.co/6ExT5qt6dZ — TMZ (@TMZ) March 15, 2020

Every brothel TMZ asked said they would be sanitizing their establishments on a regular basis, which makes use wonder how often they were cleaned before.

Via TMZ