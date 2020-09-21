New App Lets You Hire Spies Directly From Your Phone

September 21, 2020
If you've ever needed to hire a spy, (a who among us hasn't?) all you need to do is open your smartphone!

A new app called "Mole" will let you hire spies on the go, and can live stream video from their location to you!

Mole, touted as "Uber for eyeballs," debuted this past July.  42-year-old founder Avery Pack says the app allows people to connect with "agents" who stream live locations from their phones with the intent of giving its users “the ability just to see something simple through someone else’s smartphone.

Mole charges a minimum of $1.50 for the connection between mole and agent, and then an additional 50 cents per minute for streaming.

Via NY Post

