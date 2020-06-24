New Cowboy Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Flips Scooter After Hilarious Encounter With Bear

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is one of the newest members of the Dallas Cowboys.

The 27-year-old appears to be in mid-season shape as well, that is if the Cowboys face the Bears every week!

Clinton-Dix recently posted a video to his Instagram account of his hilarious encounter with a mama bear and her cub. Dix approached the two as he was riding on a scooter, and as soon as he made eye contact, he ditched the scooter, and bolted in the opposite direction. While obviously a scary situation, it turned out quite funny as the bear and her cub did the exact same thing, and ran in the complete opposite direction of Clinton-Dix!

Luckily, Clinton-Dix, and the bears, escaped unscathed. He signed with the Cowboys in April, reuniting with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

