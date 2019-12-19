Some Calling New Fisher Price Toy Charcuterie Board Too “Snooty” For Kids

December 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Charcuterie Board, Meats, Cheese, Crackers

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A few people are raising their eyebrows at one of the new products released by toy manufacturer Fisher Price.

It’s not uncommon for kids to play with toy kitchen supplies and fake food, so with that in mind, Fisher Price created a toy charcuterie board, complete with plastic food and utensils, faux marble plates, a wood-accented cutting board, cloth napkins, fabric salami and brie cheese, plastic pull-apart grapes, and individual plastic crackers.

The toy is getting excellent reviews, but has garnered criticism from some who call it too “high-brow,” or “snooty.”

The product’s description seems to poke fun at itself though, explaining that it allows toddlers to "basically live their absolute best life" while slicing, sharing and serving "a delicious spread."

Via Today

Tags: 
Charcuterie
toy
Fisher Price
Meats
Cheese