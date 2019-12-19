Some Calling New Fisher Price Toy Charcuterie Board Too “Snooty” For Kids

A few people are raising their eyebrows at one of the new products released by toy manufacturer Fisher Price.

It’s not uncommon for kids to play with toy kitchen supplies and fake food, so with that in mind, Fisher Price created a toy charcuterie board, complete with plastic food and utensils, faux marble plates, a wood-accented cutting board, cloth napkins, fabric salami and brie cheese, plastic pull-apart grapes, and individual plastic crackers.

Feel truly insane after looking at these product photos of a children's cheese and charcuterie board from Fisher-Price. pic.twitter.com/F6cRMyGtyE — JP (@jessiepeterson) December 17, 2019

The toy is getting excellent reviews, but has garnered criticism from some who call it too “high-brow,” or “snooty.”

If you're looking for something for the bougie kid in your life: https://t.co/VBxul23xH7 — Liz Miller (@theLizMill) December 17, 2019

what kind of fancy ass child pic.twitter.com/x1P402WJp5 — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 29, 2019

Apparently, Fisher Price has a plastic snooty cheese plate. pic.twitter.com/LIkUjJNyyE — Rebecca Seidel (@Casein_Micelles) November 20, 2019

The product’s description seems to poke fun at itself though, explaining that it allows toddlers to "basically live their absolute best life" while slicing, sharing and serving "a delicious spread."

Via Today