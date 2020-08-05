New Jersey Police Shut Down Massive, "Vegas-Like" Pool Party In Rented Mansion

Police in Alpine, New Jersey were called to a mansion to break up a massive, "Vegas-like" pool party.

Neighbors say the home has played host to several of these parties, despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Promoters called the party, which occured last Saturday, "The Lavish Experience Pool Party," which eventually spilled out onto the streets, socially distancing rules being completely ignored.

Alpine Mayor Paul Tomasko told the New York Post, "Disconcerting in the extreme that we are forced to deal with something that shouldn’t be happening, especially in the time of this pandemic. We didn’t expect to see very much more of this, but we’ve been surprised and disappointed that we have."

Wild pool party shut down by police at New Jersey mansion https://t.co/x8KjLaXViR pic.twitter.com/RCIlPhAae2 — New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2020

A neighbor said that parties have been a common occurence at the mansion since May, with people being dropped off frequently by the busload.

The parties are now under investigation by local police, state officials and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Governor Phil Murphy didn’t say what punishment the homeowner or hosts could face for throwing the parties as the state grapples with an increase in COVID-19 case

Via NY Post