Mom Helps Rescue Driver From Burning Truck Three Days After Giving Birth

An Indiana woman is the walking personification of Mom Strength.

Holly McNally was on her way home from the hospital checking on her brand new baby Connor, who was staying for a few extra days for extra precautions. On her way home, McNally witnessed an overturned truck on fire, and its 59-year-old driver crawling on the ground just outside of it.

McNally saw people standing around the wreckage, but most were just observing or taking pictures. That wasn't good enough for her. She was riding with her mother at the time, and told her "I'm stopping, I'm going over there."

McNally ran towards the scene with another man, who was bringing a blanket to cover the driver whose clothes burned off. Shortly after they began walking him away from the crash, the truck, which was loaded with 4000 gallons (15,142 litres) of jet fuel, exploded.

A tanker truck exploded on an interstate ramp in Indianapolis.

A good Samaritan Holly McNally saved the driver. She had just left her new born in intensive care.

'People were videoing but not helping & I thought what if that were my baby & no one helped' pic.twitter.com/yhqjWIaej7 — Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) February 21, 2020

The first explosion was followed by a second, causing the fire to spread towards the three individuals. Another man ran down to the three and helped lead the driver farther away to safety. Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine told The Indianapolis Star, "Without question, those good Samaritans saved this driver's life."

HERO HOOSIER: A daring mother ran towards a flaming crash on an Indiana highway and pulled the driver to safety.



Holly McNally sprung to the rescue moments before a second explosion.@adrianadiaz has more https://t.co/VAvOYKy6Sj pic.twitter.com/LWvZHAuQKV — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 21, 2020

The trucking company Jet Star Inc. released a statement following the accident, thanking those who helped save the driver, identified as Jeffrey “Duke” Denman. They said, "We are grateful that no one else was injured or involved. We would also like to offer a heartfelt 'thank you' to the brave `Good Samaritan’s' that rushed to aid our driver and help him escape from further harm."

Via Fox News