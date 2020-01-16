New Research Finds That Your Cat Would Definitely Eat Your Corpse

Have you ever wondered if you, unfortunately, happened to die in your home surrounded by your pets, what they would do?

Chances are, they would eat you.

Colorado Mesa University's Forensic Investigation Research Station studies the decomposition of bodies. At one point, they were analyzing the decomposition of 40 or so bodies, when they noticed a pair of cats sneaking into their facility.

They observed the cats starting to eat a pair of bodies when they were in early stages of decomposition, ending at the onset of "moist decomposition.” And even though there were so many corpses to choose from, each cat returned to the corpse it originally selected, eating a little more and more almost nightly for 35 nights straight.

Mikel Delgado, a cat behavior researcher at the University of California at Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, said she wasn't surprised by this behavior, because frankly, they’re animals. She used to work at an animal shelter, and said "we had a cat that came in when her owner had died, and the report said that she'd eaten the person's nose. It's not a behavior problem. It's just a fact of life.”

And, believe it or not, both cats decided to munch on similar body parts first: the arms.

Via SFGate