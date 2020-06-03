New Study Recommends Couples Wear Face Masks During Sex

June 3, 2020
We're still trying to figure out just how to live life in this Covid world, and a new study conducted from Harvard University has taken this exploration of life into the bedroom.

The study has found that "hooking up" carries risks for the transfer of COVID-19 between parties, and researchers have recommended that you now wear a mask during the act.  

The study highly recommends face masks for individuals engaging in the act who aren't currently quarantining together, and for those who are quarantining together, there is still a risk of transferring the virus.  

If you do engage in the act, the study says you should avoid kissing, and shower before and after, and clean the space with alcohol wipes or soap.

