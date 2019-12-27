New Survey Ranks Dallas As The Rudest City In Texas

We've got a bone to pick with Business Insider.

A new survey from the publication has found that Dallas was voted the rudest city in Texas.

The survey was conducted to find the 50 rudest cities in the country, and 6.9% of people responded that Dallas was the rudest, placing them 14th in the entire nation. Not far behind were Austinm which ranked 16th with 6.6% of the vote, and Houston, coming in at 18th with 5.3% of respondents. San Antonio was a little farther down the list, coming in at No. 38 with 2.3% of respondents saying it was the rudest city in the country.

The top five rudest cities in the country?

1-New York-34.3%

2-Los Angeles-19.7%

3-Washington D.C.-18.9%

4-Chicago-18.6%

5-Boston-14.9%

Business Insider does concede, however, that sports rivalries may have skewed the accuract of the voting results!

Via KXAN