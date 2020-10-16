News anchor fired after appearing in latest Adam Sandler movie "Hubie Halloween"

Adam Sandler's Halloween movie Hubie Halloween is currently available to stream on Netflix, though the film has already caused some minor controversy.

News anchor Alaina Pinto of WHDH Channel 7 News in Boston appeared in the film in a small cameo appearance, where she played a news anchor dressed as Batman character "Harley Quinn."

Video of Halloween News Reading by Harley Quinn |Hubie Halloween 2020| Movie Movie Clips

Unfortunately, this appearance has cost Pinto her job with the network.

Pinto explained on Twitter that she had "violated her contract" by appearing in the movie, and was let go from Channel 7 News as a result.

Hi Friends! I have some news to share…

Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, "Hubie Halloween". (1/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved. (2/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright! (3/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Hubie Halloween has been the most-watched film on Netflix since its debut on October 7.

Via IndieWire