Australia Newspaper Prints Extra Blank Pages To Be Used As Toilet Paper

Like most places around the rest of the world, Australia is facing a toilet paper shortage due to the public's response to coronavirus.

Because there is such a shortage of toilet paper, an Australian newspaper has taken extra steps to ensure its readers will always have a steady supply at their household. NT News, a paper based in Darwin in the Northern Territory, has begun printing blank pages at the end of its daily paper in order for its readers to use as toilet paper.

YES, WE ACTUALLY DID PRINT IT #toiletpapercrisis pic.twitter.com/jusP50ojYu — The NT News (@TheNTNews) March 4, 2020

Matt Williams editor of NT News, told The Guardian, "We are a newspaper known around the world who understands the needs of our readers. Territorians … are in great need of toilet paper right now so we had to deliver what they needed."

