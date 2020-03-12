Australia Newspaper Prints Extra Blank Pages To Be Used As Toilet Paper

March 12, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Newspapers, Stacked, Papers

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Like most places around the rest of the world, Australia is facing a toilet paper shortage due to the public's response to coronavirus.

Because there is such a shortage of toilet paper, an Australian newspaper has taken extra steps to ensure its readers will always have a steady supply at their household.  NT News, a paper based in Darwin in the Northern Territory, has begun printing blank pages at the end of its daily paper in order for its readers to use as toilet paper.  

Matt Williams editor of NT News, told The Guardian, "We are a newspaper known around the world who understands the needs of our readers. Territorians … are in great need of toilet paper right now so we had to deliver what they needed."

Via Happy Mag

Tags: 
Australia
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Newspaper
Blank Pages
Pages
Sortage
Pandemic
health
Crisis