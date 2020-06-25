NFL Hall Of Fame Game Between Cowboys And Steelers Canceled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers were scheduled to play in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on August 6th.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has decided to cancel the game, and postpone the Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony August 8th.

This is the first time the NFL has had to cancel an event due to the pandemic.  The Cowboys and Steelers are now expected to play in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game.

The majority of teams are scheduled to report to training camp July 28, but there has been no definitive word from the NFL about whether or not that will happen. 

Via ESPN

