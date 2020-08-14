NFL Rookie Cut After Trying To Sneak Woman Into Hotel Room

Kemah Siverand's time in the NFL has come to a sudden end, for now.

The rookie went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, he is a 'Hawk no more after violating the team's code of conduct at their hotel.

While the NFL isn't operating under a bubble like the NBA and NHL, they obviously have very strict rules all players must abide by in order to not spread the Coronavirus around the league. And honestly, even if he did this before the pandemic, he probably would still face the same fate.

Siverand tried to sneak a woman into his hotel room, and he did so by having her dress up in official team gear, to try and pass her off as just another player. The Seahawks, however, were not fooled by his trickery.

The woman was wearing #Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player, I’m told. It did not work. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2020

Siverand now finds himself a free agent, after the Seahawks released him from his contract. He went undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2020, before signing with the Seahawks with a $2,000 signing bonus.

Via Fox News