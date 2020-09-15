NFL Threatens To Fine Coaches Not Wearing Mask On Sidelines

The NFL started its 2020 season over the weekend, but players, coaches, and team staff members all have to adhere to certain requirements in order to help prevent a contamination of the COVID-19 virus in the league.

One of these mandates is coaches must wear masks or face coverings at all times while on the sidelines.

Unfortunately, this memo was lost on quite a few coaches over the weekend. So much so, the NFL had an issue a statement that any coach in violation of the mask order may be subject to punishment, including a fine.

Troy Vincent,e xecutive vice president of football operations, wrote in a statement, "Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer's nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus."

NFL exec Troy Vincent sent a "sharply worded" memo to clubs today, reminding coaches on importance of wearing face coverings on sideline, as @SeifertESPN reported. Different coaches approached mask rules in different ways -- and many noticed. If it continues, fines will ensue. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2020

The NFL's protocol states that ANYONE with bench area access, except players, is required to wear a mask at all times.

Via ESPN