Nicest Bank Robber Ever Follows COVID-19 Protocols And Maintains Social Distancing Before Stealing Cash

August 11, 2020
A man in Canada was arrested after making off with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing a bank off Rideau Street in Ottawa.  

The man, by all accounts, was the most cordial bank robber ever.  He followed social distancing guidelines, and even waitied in the line that extended outside of the bank before slipping the teller a note as he made his way to the front.

The suspect, 58-year-old David Morris, was later arrested without incident.

Morris is facing one count of robbery, and appeared in court for a show cause hearing this past Sunday. 

Via CTV News

