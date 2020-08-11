Nicest Bank Robber Ever Follows COVID-19 Protocols And Maintains Social Distancing Before Stealing Cash

A man in Canada was arrested after making off with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing a bank off Rideau Street in Ottawa.

The man, by all accounts, was the most cordial bank robber ever. He followed social distancing guidelines, and even waitied in the line that extended outside of the bank before slipping the teller a note as he made his way to the front.

The suspect, 58-year-old David Morris, was later arrested without incident.

The suspect waited outside, per COVID-19 protocols, before entering the bank and allegedly making a demand for cash. #ottnews https://t.co/Gt6ENvz0Rw — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) August 10, 2020

Morris is facing one count of robbery, and appeared in court for a show cause hearing this past Sunday.

Via CTV News