Nick Gordon, Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dies Of Suspected Drug Overdose

Niuck Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, the only child of the legendary Whitney Houston, has passed away.

He was 30-years-old.

Gordonw as reportedly hospitalized a short time before his death, which authorities believe at this time is due to a drug overdose. His brother, Jack Walker Jr, shared the news Wednesday writing, ""GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS," and adding ... "All I can do is cry."

Gordon was dating Bobbi Kristina Brown at the time of her death. He and a friend discovered her face down in a bathtub January 31, 2015, after which she was placed in an induced coma. Brown suffered irreversible brain damage and remained unresponsive, passing way in hospice care July 26, 2015.

Brown's family sued Gordon for wrongful death, of which he was found responsible for her passing in September 2016 when he failed to show in court. He was ordered to pay her estate $36 million.

