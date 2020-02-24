Nightclub Manager Arrested After Hosting Live "Sex Contest" On Valentine's Day

A nightlub manager in Norcross, Georia has been arrested after hosting an...interesting promotion this past Valentine's Day.

Lizzette Loechle, manager of the Chiquititas Lounge organaized a live "Karma Sutra "contest this past Valentine's Day, which included a $500 prize for the winner. Videos began surfacing on the internet of couples engaging in the act on a bed set up in the middle of the dance floor.

Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn told Channel 2 Action News, "The business brought in women. At some point during the night, they did bring this bed in and patrons of the business were the ones that actually took their clothes off and simulated sex acts with these females."

The club issued an apology on their Facebook page.

The contest started around 2 a.m., an hour before closing time. The reward was to be given to the "couple who demonstrated the best sex act.” While some kept their clothes on, a few decided to bare all. An investigation was launched after videos recorded by other patrons started surfacing on the internet last week.

Loechle was arrested and charged with violating two Gwinnett ordinances: providing live entertainment that features nude dancing and allowing a contest that encouraged guests to engage in sexual acts.

Breaking : @GwinnettPd charge manager of Chiquititas bar where Valentines Day promotion went awry. Lizzette Loechle cites for promotion of prohibited conduct and nude dancing. Bar owner fired Loechle after bed put in middle of bar and well— you take it from there.. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/GY85I80qqq — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) February 20, 2020

