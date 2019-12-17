Nonverbal Teen With Autism Speaks For First Time After Visiting Christmas Lights Display

Marisabel Figueroa was told her daughter Kaitlyn would never speak.

At just 3-years-old, Kaitlyn was diagnosed with autism, and now 13, she has never uttered a single word.

Until this year.

Figueroa and Kaitlyn were at their yearly tradition of visiting a beautiful Christmas light display in their hometown of Mulberry, Florida when a miracle happened. Kaitlyn began singing her favorite Christmas song “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

Of course, Figueroa was shocked. She said, “I immediately got emotional because I’ve never heard my daughter just come out like that unprompted. It shocked me to the point where I just burst out in tears.”

Video of Polk Co. Christmas display inspires nonverbal girl with autism to speak

Figueroa said Christmas came early that day. “I was so hysterical, it was me who had problems speaking that day,” she said.

Also, since then, Kaitlyn has become much more verbal. Figueroa said she is now “talking up a storm.”

Via Fox 4