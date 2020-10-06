North Texas 9-year-old donates 600 toys to Children's Health of Dallas with his "Race to Kindness" campaign

Orion Jean is a fifth grader in the Eagle Mountain Saginaw school district.

Though just 9-years-old, Jean is the creative force behind the Race to Kindness campaign, a campaign which he started due to his kindness.

Jean explained, "A couple of months ago, my parents entered me into a national kindness speech contest hosted by Mr. Brian Williams, the founder of Think Kindness. I just entered it thinking, nothing is going to come of it. I'm just going to enter it just because and it turns out that I made it into the top 20. I was paired with a speech coach and he would help me improve my speech and that speech was good enough and I won. People all over America helped vote. Everybody saw this message and voted for me. I was gifted with a cash prize to do my very own kindness project and I decided that there are so many people around the world who could be helped by this project so I decided to start a series of events called the Race to Kindness."

As part of his Race to Kindness campaign, last month Jean donated more than 600 toys to Children's Health of Dallas.

Video of Orion Jean-Race to Kindness / Mission Accomplished

Jean has some sage words of advice for all of us, as well. "You can go out and do something kind for somebody today for free. It doesn’t cost any money and it’s probably going to make someone’s life a whole lot easier and a whole lot better. Why not go and do it right now?”

Via NBC DFW