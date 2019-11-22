Nearly 1,000 Pounds Of Marijuana And 2,000 Vape Cartridges Seized In North Texas Drug Bust

A routine traffic stop led to one of the bigger drug busts we’ve seen recently in North Texas.

A deputy with the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit suspected criminal activity during the stop earlier in the week, and asked if the driver would consent to a search. He did, and the officers proceeded to find 976 pounds of marijuana and 2,000 dosage units of THC concentrate vaping cartridges.

One person was arrested as a result of the bust. Police say the drugs were from California, on their way to their final destination in Georgia.

Via CBS DFW