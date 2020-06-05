Nurse Reunites With Daughters After Being Quarantined For Nine Weeks

For over two months, Suzanne Vaughan has been working double shifts at England’s NHS at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Norfolk due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Vaughan chose to work the doubles, but by doing so was forced to self-quarantine away from her daughters. Well, after nine weeks apart, Vaughan was able to reunite with her girls.

Video of Heartwarming Reunion as Nurse Sees Kids for First Time in 9 Weeks

Vaughan said, "I put work first for nine weeks, but I think now it was time I put my girls first."

Via Good News Network