Officers Surprise Drivers With Cash Instead Of Tickets After Being Pulled Over

Drivers in California's Madera County were in for a nice surprise after being pulled over for minor traffic violations.

We know that sounds a little oxymoronix. Pulled over and a "nice" surprise?

But it's true, as deputies weren't looking to hand out tickets, but instead spread a little holiday cheer.

The Madera County Sheriff's Department in Central California received a $5,000 donation to from a local business as part of the department's "Operation Random Acts of Kindness." Therefore, their goal was to hand $100 in cash to 50 drivers before the end of the day. Sheriff Jay Varney told his officers before they hit the road with the cash, "The biggest thing is, you're going to have to be active to find enough folks to give away $5,000 in 4-5 hours."

Well they defintiely found some happy and relieved folks!

Madera County Undersheriff Tyson Pogue said, "This is an opportunity for the deputies to go out and have positive interactions with the community, and it really helps us build relationships with the community." Sheriff Varney added on Facebook, "Deputies primarily have contact with citizens when something stressful or bad is happening. This annual giving event allows deputies an opportunity to interact with the public in a positive manner and spread some holiday cheer."

Via ABC News