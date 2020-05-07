Ohio Woman Calls 911 Saying Her "Junk" Is On Fire And Needs A Firefighter To Put It Out "With His Hose"

Let this be another lesson in never call 911 unless there is an actual emergency.

An Ohio woman was inebriated, and decided to call ermegency services. When the dispatcher picked up, 50-year-old Katrina Morgan said that her "junk" was on fire, and she needed a firefighter to "use his hose" to put it out. And by junk, Morgan meant a very...very private part of her anatomy.

An Ohio woman was arrested after calling 911 about a biological need and asking if firemen could be sent to “put it out with their hose.”https://t.co/h1N11SoUAc — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 6, 2020

Of course, firefighters and police responded to the call, and found no fire at Morgan's residence. Morgan then resisted arrest, and officers were forced to threaten her with a stun gun.

Eventually, Morgan was apprehended, and is being charged with a felony count of disrupting public service, and misdemeanor charges of making false alarms and resisting arrest.

