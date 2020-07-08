Olive Garden Introduces New "Amazing Alfredos" Menu, Which Boasts "More Alfredo On More Of Your Favorites"

For lovers of alfredo sauce, Olive Garden is your dream come true.

The restaurant just announced their brand new, permanent, "Amazing Alfredos" menu, which features many of the alfredo dishes they're known for, as well as "some other faves too." The Olive Garden website boasts the Amazing Alfredos menu has "more Alfredo on more of your favorites."

So far, the menu includes, but is not limited to:

Chicken Alfredo: Fettuccine pasta and sliced grilled chicken combined with signature Alfredo sauce and finished with parsley flakes.

Fettuccine Alfredo: Fettuccine pasta and house-made Alfredo sauce.

Seafood Alfredo: Creamy, homemade fettuccine alfredo tossed with sautéed shrimp and scallops.

Shrimp Alfredo: Creamy, homemade fettuccine alfredo tossed with sautéed shrimp.

Steak Alfredo: A grilled 6-oz sirloin topped with garlic herb butter and served with fettuccine alfredo.

Amazing Alfredos will be a permanent menu addition to all locations nationwide.

Via Chew Boom