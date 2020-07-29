Online Daters, Beware Of New Dating Trend "Wokefishing"

While people who use online dating apps alrady have to be aware of "catfishing," where fake profiles have been created to lure potential suitors.

Now, online daters have to watch out for somebody "wokefishing" them.

Wokefishing is when "people masquerade as holding progressive political views to ensnare potential partners." The originator of the term, Serena Smith, writes wokefishing is on the rise as "app-daters with less-than-progressive political views realize those views may be hurting their romantic potential."

Not everyone is as progressive as they claim to be. https://t.co/dspJ1CESLE — InsideHook (@InsideHook) July 28, 2020

Smith does note, though, that "any relationship is essentially an ongoing process of learning more and more about your partner."

Via Inside Hook