Original Gerber Baby Ann Turner Cook Celebrates 93rd Birthday

Ann Turner Cook is the face of Gerber Baby.

She is literally the face, as her picture has graced every Gerber Baby product since 1928.

Recently, Cook celebrated her 93rdbirthday, and Gerber celebrated the occasion with a sweet post on Instagram, featuring the mystery novelist and retired teacher sitting in front of a jar of Gerber food.

The post reads, “For over 90 years, it’s been our pleasure to welcome countless babies to our ever-growing Gerber family. Our dedication to each and every generation of little ones has long been part of our heritage, and we’ll always take time to celebrate a true classic!”

The original sketch of baby Cook was submitted to Gerber as part of a contest in 1928 by her neighbor, artist Dorothy Hope Smith. It was trademarked three years later.”

Via People