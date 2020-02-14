Orlando Bloom Misspells Son's Name In New Tattoo

Orlando Bloom wanted to pay tribute to his son Flynn with a new tattoo.

Bloom had his name spelled out in Morse Code across his forearm, along with the date and time of Flynn's birth.

Unfortunately, there was a slight mishap.

new #tattoo can you guess who? A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Feb 11, 2020 at 12:17pm PST

For those that read morse code, as one helpful Instagram user does, Flynn's name is accidentslly misspelled. The fan pointed out, "If the Morse code is supposed to spell out Flynn then there is a mistake. The lettering on Bloom's arm spells F-R-Y-N-N, with a single dot missing, symbolizing 'R' rather than 'L.'"

Bloom's tattoo artist, Balazs Bercsenyi, acknowledged the mistake, and confirmed they will be remedying it soon. He wrote on Instagram, "A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son. And yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :)"

Via Fox News