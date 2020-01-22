Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis, Calls 2019 The Most “Miserable” Year Of His Life

Ozzy Osbourne admittedly had a pretty “miserable” 2019.

He had to cancel multiple tour dates toward the end of the year and into 2020 due to health issues, explaining in a video posted to Twitter last October that the recovery time for his various ailments was just taking a little longer than expected.

Message Regarding Tour Dates:

Europe Postponed

Europe Postponed

North America still in place

Unfortunately, Osbourne experienced a fall in his bathroom last year that has attached to it devastating ramifications.

Ozzy recounted the fall in an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America saying, “When I had the fall, it was pitch black. I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called> an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

Ozzy went on to reveal that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Sharon explained, “It's PRKN 2. There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's -- it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: “The hardest thing is watching someone you love suffer.” Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne’s kids @JackOsbourne and @KellyOsbourne open up about their family’s new normal after their father’s Parkinson's diagnosis. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/8ayAFwOi9M — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020

Ozzy has been recovering from the fall for nearly a year now, a year he described as the “Worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life.”

Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that typically develops slowly over years, although not everyone is affected the same. It can cause tremors, limb rigidity, gait and balance issues as well as slowness of movement. There is no known cure for the disease.

