Pamela Anderson Likes To Wear "Baywatch" Swimsuit Around The House:"It Still Fits!"

Her name is Pamela Anderson, but many might know her as lifeguard C.J. Parker from the hit television series Baywatch.

And of course, when thinking of C.J. Parker or Baywatch, you think of Pam Anderson's iconic red swimsuit.

Video of C J Parker Runs To Save A Man Drowning In The Sea! Baywatch Remastered

Well from time to time, Anderson likes to occasionally wear that swimsuit around her house. She said in an interview with Fox News, "Oh, I have one right here in my top drawer! It still fits. I have worn it on occasion just to be funny with my friends” while trying "to try to give them mouth to mouth!"

Hey, if you still got it, flaunt it!

Via Yahoo!