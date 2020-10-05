Parenting advice from 1950 that parents can use today

It's definitely safe to say that life is completely different now than it was back in 1950, and no doubt those changes extend to the world of parenting.

But just like Miles in the Morning found when discussing the differences between life in the 1950s and 2020, there are plenty of aspects and lessons of parenting in 1950 that parents TODAY can utilize.

The parenting advice from 1950 that still applies today includes:

-Keep a regular bedtime

-Make sure to take care of yourself

-Be their parent, not their friend

-Teach them manners

-Let them fail and make their own mistakes

-Don't let them be too picky

-Keep everything simple

What other tips of parenting advice do you have?

Via Moms.com