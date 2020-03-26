Parents Entertain Themselves And Gross Their Children Out With "Poop Challenge"

Throughout this Coronavirus scare, it's important to still find ways to laugh and entertain yourself.

And every once in a while, it's ok to be entertained by something completely gross!

Parents everywhere are doing just that with the "poop challenge," where they task their children with bringing them a roll of toilet paper, for they have "run out." Then, the trick their youngsters into believing they accidentally smeared themselves with poop, sending the kids into hysterics! Hey, we told you it was gross!

Did the poop challenge on my daughter , ------ (used peanut butter) but this was her reaction --

Gosh I love her sooo much ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IxP1lEAnm9 — Xiaraaaaa , (@xiaraaaaa_) March 22, 2020

my cousin did the poop challenge on my nephew and HE FLIPPED HER OFFF HAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/jgm315OV5G — jacky (@jaackayyy) March 19, 2020

#poopchallenge I did it on my mom and it went like - pic.twitter.com/GZ1QyS9w5w — mįss myęrs (@_RachelSayss) March 23, 2020

here’s my nieces reaction to the fake poop thingy -- #poopchallenge pic.twitter.com/yE0PeMK0mI — vk (@vkpgg) March 23, 2020

Hey, cabin-fever is getting to all of us!

