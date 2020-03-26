Parents Entertain Themselves And Gross Their Children Out With "Poop Challenge"

Toilet Paper, Give, Share, Bathroom

(Photo by Getty Images)

Throughout this Coronavirus scare, it's important to still find ways to laugh and entertain yourself.

And every once in a while, it's ok to be entertained by something completely gross!

Parents everywhere are doing just that with the "poop challenge," where they task their children with bringing them a roll of toilet paper, for they have "run out."  Then, the trick their youngsters into believing they accidentally smeared themselves with poop, sending the kids into hysterics!  Hey, we told you it was gross!

Hey, cabin-fever is getting to all of us!

Via NY Post

 

